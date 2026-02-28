Robert De Niro Thinks This James Dean Epic From The '50s Is A Classic
As /Film's own Jeremy Smith is happy to tell you, Robert De Niro is the best actor ever. Shockingly, many of De Niro's 15 best films belong in the "absolute cinema" category, and his name can be found more than once on our list of Top 100 movies of all time. Because of this, De Niro is one of those people whose opinions about movies truly matter — and when he drops wisdom about his personal favorite movie of all time, a movie aficionado might want to perk up their ears.
In a 2012 in-depth conversation with The New York Times Magazine, De Niro discussed the subject of his favorite movies. He pointed out a few names and titles, with one very particular film standing out — "East of Eden," the 1955 epic period drama starring James Dean:
"The classics I like, the Montgomery Clift-Elizabeth Taylor 'A Place in the Sun.' 'East of Eden,' James Dean films, Brando films are great. At that time you just go to a movie at the Loews or the local chain, and there was two movies on a bill and the news in between and that was it. Now there's so many.
East of Eden features James Dean at his most magnetic
Based on John Steinbeck's novel of the same name — which itself bears similarities to the Book of Genesis' story of Cain and Abel — director Elia Kazan's "East of Eden" features James Dean as Cal Trask. In 1917, the rebellious Cal and his far more responsible brother Aron (Richard Davalos) live with their religious farmer father Adam (Raymond Massey). However, their lives are thrown into disarray when it turns out that their supposedly dead mother, Kate (Jo Van Fleet), is not only alive but lives a very, very unexpected life in a neighboring town. Intensity ensues.
"East of Eden" is well-regarded by critics and audiences alike, and it's definitely hard to argue with De Niro when he calls it a classic. While it might not be James Dean's best major movie, "East of Eden" benefits from what just might be the silver screen legend's most impossibly magnetic performance. Dean's tragic car accident death at just 24 years old means that he only ever got three starring roles under his belt, but as De Niro's words prove, that doesn't stop fellow actors extraordinaire from appreciating his work.