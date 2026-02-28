Robert De Niro Thinks This James Dean Epic From The '50s Is A Classic

As /Film's own Jeremy Smith is happy to tell you, Robert De Niro is the best actor ever. Shockingly, many of De Niro's 15 best films belong in the "absolute cinema" category, and his name can be found more than once on our list of Top 100 movies of all time. Because of this, De Niro is one of those people whose opinions about movies truly matter — and when he drops wisdom about his personal favorite movie of all time, a movie aficionado might want to perk up their ears.

In a 2012 in-depth conversation with The New York Times Magazine, De Niro discussed the subject of his favorite movies. He pointed out a few names and titles, with one very particular film standing out — "East of Eden," the 1955 epic period drama starring James Dean: