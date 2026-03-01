Modern Star Trek Is Obsessed With One Particular Thing, And It's Getting Ridiculous

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "The Life of the Stars," the character of Sam (Kerrice Brooks), a sentient hologram, needs to return to her home planet of Kasq — a colony of all-holographic beings — for reprogramming. A recent spate of trauma has overwhelmed her artificial brain, and she requires the aid of her holographic creators. She is joined on her journey by the chancellor of Starfleet Academy, Captain Ake (Holly Hunter), and the school's holographic doctor, the Doctor (Robert Picardo).

In order for Captain Ake to interact with a planet of holograms, she, Sam, and the Doctor are beamed into a black-and-white nether-space of some kind. It looks like Starfleet Academy, but cherry blossoms sprinkle from the ceiling. It seems to me that the Kasqians created this holographic space, extrapolated from the Doctor's memories, as a sort of psychic dreamscape where everyone could interact.

Two episodes earlier, the Betazoid Tarima (Zoë Steiner) was in an intimate situation with Caleb (Sandro Rosta), and she used her psychic powers to create an interactive dreamscape, also extrapolated from his memories. They saw a psychic field of whispering grasses.

Indeed, looking back over all the "Star Trek" that has been released since the franchise's streaming launch in 2017, the trope of the interactive dreamscape has been frustratingly common. There are many, many scenes of characters falling into comas or projecting their consciousness into a computer, and solving an element of the episode's drama in the dream world. It's a limp storytelling cliché, and it's all over the franchise now. And while older "Star Trek" episodes did this as well ("Shades of Gray," "Phantasms," "Distant Voices," "The Thaw," etc.) it's become common enough in the streaming era to be a matter of concern.