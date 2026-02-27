The Scream Franchise Has Officially Become The Thing It Hated The Most

Wes Craven's "Scream," released 29 years and change before Kevin Williamson's new film "Scream 7," was not just one of the best films of the 1990s, but maybe one of the most '90s films of the 1990s. Recall that the 1990s were a time of increased self-awareness in pop media. Deconstruction was the word of the day, and a lot of movies and TV shows came with baked-in auto-commentary and ironic self-reflection. Wes Craven already cracked that door open in 1994 with the release of "Wes Craven's New Nightmare," a film about Freddy Krueger breaking free from the confines of movies and stalking the actors from the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

"Scream" served as a deconstruction of slasher movies, the horror subgenre that had dominated the 1980s. The 1980s saw hundreds of slashers, as they were cheap to make and tended to rake in boatloads of cash. But by the 1990s, the genre had more or less died, collapsing under the weight of its own insubstance.

"Scream," in dialogue (provided by Williamson's screenplay), acknowledged that slasher movies are no longer scary, and abide by dumb, easily recorded tropes and clichés. The characters all knew slasher movies, and talked about slasher movies, often pointing out what rules and screenplay beats they all follow. "Scream" was an effective slasher unto itself, of course, but it also kind of hated how banal the genre had become. It was time, "Scream" declared, for us to put the slasher to bed and come up with something new. Also, its ending kicks ass.

29 years later, the "Scream" series itself is no longer offering commentary on a moribund genre. Now it's just ... kinda doing the thing. It has become what it hated the most: a banal slasher full of tired tropes.