The Best Scream Sequel Was Almost Directed By The Creator Of A Major Kids' Franchise

Although Rodriguez only did action-thrillers (with a touch of horror in "From Dusk Till Dawn") until he was offered "Scream 2," I believe he would've done just fine with the sequel. At the time, his track record was quite flawless, and once he made "The Faculty" with style and gusto, it became evident the man had a virtually unparalleled versatility. His ability to turn mysterious and passionate gunslingers into feared and charismatic figures easily transferred to the Ohio high school in that 1998 movie, which wasn't far off from the harrowing and eerie vibe "Scream 2" aimed for.

Of course, Craven was a master of his craft and knew horror and the "Scream" universe inside out — thus, the original trilogy couldn't have been in more capable hands. There's a continuity in all the sequels that needed Craven to feel as fluid and effective as possible, regardless of what direction the story ended up going in the screenplays. Could Rodriguez have done a better job? Probably not, though we'll never know for. But he sure as hell would've tried his hardest to honor and live up to Craven's brilliance. And Craven respected that integrity, so much that he ended up crediting Rodriguez as the filmmaker behind the Stab films in the original cut of "Scream 2."

In a 2021 interview with Scream Thrillogy, Patrick Lussier (the editor of the first three "Scream" films) explained, "It was Wes's nod to Robert for saying, 'If Wes wants to direct 'Scream 2,' I don't want to be involved. This was Wes's movie, he should be the one to do it.' So, because Robert was a mensch and Wes always really appreciated that, that was the main reason for that." That's something you wouldn't hear every day in Hollywood. In retrospect, this kind of reverence from a legend may have been worth more to Rodriguez than actually directing the first "Scream" sequel.