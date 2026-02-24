George Lucas Helped Make One Of The Best Samurai Movies Of All Time

Akira Kurosawa was one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the world when, in the mid-1960s, he decided to leave his native Japan for Hollywood. The master responsible for such classics as "Seven Samurai," "Ikiru," and "Yojimbo" had resisted the allure of working on a big-budget studio movie for years, but with the Japanese film industry experiencing financial difficulties, he finally gave in. The experience wrecked him, and played a large role in driving him to attempt suicide in 1971.

Kurosawa originally intended to make the action film "Runaway Train" (in 70mm!) for Embassy Pictures. Unfortunately, the Japanese director had difficulty communicating with his English-speaking collaborators, and the picture was ultimately scrapped (though Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky would bring Kurosawa's idea to full-throttle, frostbitten life in 1985 with stars Jon Voight and Eric Roberts).

Kurosawa then moved on to the ambitious "Tora! Tora! Tora!," an epic World War II film for 20th Century Fox that was to depict the assault on Pearl Harbor from both American and Japanese perspectives. Kurosawa would've handled the latter half of the narrative, while skilled studio veteran Richard Fleischer would tackle the American portion. The struggling studio had $25 million riding on "Tora! Tora! Tora!," and Fox president Darryl F. Zanuck had zero interest in humoring Kurosawa's sui generis creative process. The studio muscled the maestro and sent him to a doctor who diagnosed him with neurasthenia (a now-dated medical term for weakness of the nerves). This led to his dismissal.

Back in Japan, Kurosawa's creative peers sought to reignite their friend's creative zeal by financing his drama "Dodes'ka-den," but the film fell short of critical and commercial expectations, which drove Kurosawa into a suicidal spiral. He survived, but he feared his filmmaking career was over.