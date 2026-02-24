Before The Godfather, Robert Duvall And James Caan Starred In This Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie

Years before starring together in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather," Robert Duvall and James Caan appeared in Robert Altman's "Countdown." The recently departed Duvall played Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in Coppola's acclaimed film, while Caan embodied the hot-tempered Sonny, Don Vito's eldest son. As for Altman, this was one of his earliest films, as the "Nashville" director had yet to make his breakthrough war comedy, "M*A*S*H" (Altman made his dislike for the "M*A*S*H series abundantly clear later on). "Countdown" was critically reviled when it came out, and Roger Ebert gave it two stars out of five in 1977 — ten years after its theatrical release. Ebert stated the following in his review:

"But the film seems oddly unfocused, and the first hour is given over to barren stretches of flat, everyday dialog. There's no tension, no real conflict, no humor, no suspense. 'Countdown' doesn't feel like a space adventure, but like an oddly low-keyed exercise in corporate infighting."

While this is an honest assessment of the film, Altman can hardly be blamed for the finished product. You see, Altman had shot the film with naturalism in mind, which meant actors were often speaking over each other during a spirited conversation. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. interpreted this in a negative way and had Altman fired (!) before the final edits began. This drastically altered the intended directorial vision, along with the ending, which was originally supposed to be ambiguous. The irony of overlapping dialogue being one of Altman's signature strengths is not lost, as it went on to grant films like "Gosford Park" an improvisational edge.

As unfair as it is to attribute the film's many, many flaws to Altman, we should also look closer to discern what makes "Countdown" a worthy artistic effort.