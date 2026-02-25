A Star Trek Actress Wanted To Play Two Of The Franchise's Most Popular Characters At The Same Time

The mid-1990s was a very busy time for "Star Trek." 1993 saw the start of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," right in the middle of the sixth hit season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The two shows ran concurrently. In May of 1994, "Next Generation" celebrated its final episode, while production was already in progress for the feature film "Star Trek: Generations." That film opened in November. In January of 1995, Paramount launched its own network, the UPN, while also debuting the brand-new series "Star Trek: Voyager." It began right when "Deep Space Nine" was in its third season. Those two shows also ran concurrently. And in 1996, the franchise returned to theaters with the "Next Generation"-inspired movie "Star Trek: First Contact."

The various "Star Trek" shows of this era were all filmed in the same "neighborhood" of studios on the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood. An enterprising "Deep Space Nine" actor could, if they were so inclined, trek across the lot to see the set of "Voyager." The two shows tended not to "mingle" in such a fashion, and each series had its own cast and creative team, but actor-to-actor interaction could be had, should someone be possessed to do it and if scheduling shook out.

This potential ease of access was certainly on the mind of Nana Visitor, the actress who played Major Kira Nerys on "Deep Space Nine." Access to the "Voyager" set was so easy, in fact, Visitor figured — in a fit of ambitious pique — that she could play Kira one day, and then play Captain Janeway on "Voyager" the next. In a 2025 interview with TrekMovie, Visitor admitted she didn't know how that might logistically work, but she felt she could have swung it.