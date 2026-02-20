This Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series Streaming On HBO Max Deserves A Second Season

Warner Bros. Discovery has committed nothing less than cultural vandalism by removing certain animated titles off HBO Max. Yet, no matter how much WBD CEO David Zaslav tries to make an enemy of animators, WB has has continued to produce or distribute some of the best animated projects in recent memory, including surreal comedy series like "Close Enough," shows that break ground when it comes to Black representation (namely, "Young Love"), and even bizarre experimental sci-fi dramas like the series "Scavengers Reign."

Case in point: HBO Max is responsible for one of the most under-seen animated TV comedies from the last few years — one that very much deserves a second season. I'm referring to "Fired on Mars," the sci-fi comedy series created by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey. Where most animated TV comedies nowadays owe everything to Matt Groening and "The Simpsons," this show feels far more like a 1990s Mike Judge cartoon. "Fired on Mars" may be animated and take place on Mars, but it strives for grounded realism.

Its story follows Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson), a relatable guy who scores the opportunity to work as a graphic designer on Mars for a startup tech company that colonized the planet. Unfortunately, as soon as he arrives on Mars, his job is deemed redundant and he's left with no way to return to Earth, much less an offer for a different job. As such, "Fired on Mars" is very much a tragicomedy that aligns with the anti-corporation trend of the past few years embodied by shows like "Severance" and "Corporate."

At the time of writing, it's been three years since "Fired on Mars" season 1 premiered in 2023, which means a second season is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the show absolutely deserves to be continued.