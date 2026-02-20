This Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series Streaming On HBO Max Deserves A Second Season
Warner Bros. Discovery has committed nothing less than cultural vandalism by removing certain animated titles off HBO Max. Yet, no matter how much WBD CEO David Zaslav tries to make an enemy of animators, WB has has continued to produce or distribute some of the best animated projects in recent memory, including surreal comedy series like "Close Enough," shows that break ground when it comes to Black representation (namely, "Young Love"), and even bizarre experimental sci-fi dramas like the series "Scavengers Reign."
Case in point: HBO Max is responsible for one of the most under-seen animated TV comedies from the last few years — one that very much deserves a second season. I'm referring to "Fired on Mars," the sci-fi comedy series created by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey. Where most animated TV comedies nowadays owe everything to Matt Groening and "The Simpsons," this show feels far more like a 1990s Mike Judge cartoon. "Fired on Mars" may be animated and take place on Mars, but it strives for grounded realism.
Its story follows Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson), a relatable guy who scores the opportunity to work as a graphic designer on Mars for a startup tech company that colonized the planet. Unfortunately, as soon as he arrives on Mars, his job is deemed redundant and he's left with no way to return to Earth, much less an offer for a different job. As such, "Fired on Mars" is very much a tragicomedy that aligns with the anti-corporation trend of the past few years embodied by shows like "Severance" and "Corporate."
At the time of writing, it's been three years since "Fired on Mars" season 1 premiered in 2023, which means a second season is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the show absolutely deserves to be continued.
We need more Fired on Mars
Part of what makes "Fired on Mars" special is that it's structured like an old-school sitcom. Every episode is standalone and focuses on a different problem that needs to be solved, yet they blend into one another to tell an overarching story. And while it is a comedy, there are no "Rick and Morty"-style zingers and one-liners. Instead, the humor comes from the characters and the zany situations that Luke Wilson's Jeff finds himself in. This being a poignant series about corporate life and late-stage capitalism, "Fired on Mars" continuously shows the realities of corporations that don't give an iota of thought to their workers and the messes they hide. Not to spoil the season, but Jeff slowly discovers the many secrets of Mars and the skeletons buried in the closet of its techno overlords.
That worldbuilding and narrative make it clear that "Fired on Mars," despite its 1990s influences, is firmly part of the streaming era. Similarly, as much as its episodes stand on their own, together they build a larger story about the growing discontent among the workers of Mars and the possibility of a planet-wide revolt. Sadly, the lack of a second season also means a lack of resolution to the season 1 finale's many reveals and dramatic climax.
Even so, "Fired on Mars" is a delightfully weird, funny, and moving way to spend your time while you wait for the next season of "Severance," as well as a great throwback to a time when adult cartoon characters looked like real people and color palettes and backgrounds were more realistic. And when you're done watching season 1, why not give the refreshingly forward-thinking "King of the Hill" revival a watch? It'll help scratch the same itch.