Kurt Russell's Awesome '90s Firefighter Movie Got A Bizarre Sequel We Need To Talk About

In Ron Howard's "Backdraft," Chicago Fire Department firefighters (and siblings) Stephen (Kurt Russell) and Brian (William Baldwin) McCaffrey share a complicated relationship. Stephen thinks that his brother isn't cut out to be a firefighter, as Brian has always lived in his older brother's shadow. But this familial tension is sidelined after a string of mysterious fires break out, and a backdraft is triggered during one of the calls to rescue survivors.

While Howard's film is fairly predictable in its plotting, the fire sequences win us over, thanks to an incredibly talented stunt team and experts dedicated to pyrotechnics. The leads do much of the heavy-lifting here, which is interesting considering that Russell and Tom Cruise were initially supposed to play brothers before working together in "Vanilla Sky."

The legacy of "Backdraft" will always be tied to its fire scenes, considering that it even inspired a fiery, thrill-inducing tourist attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. In fact, the fire-focused stunt work was so impressive that the film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects (and lost to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day"). While Howard and co. were prepared for fire-related emergencies on set, things didn't always go as planned. For example, one of the disaster scenes ended up being so intense that Russell started panicking and was unable to breathe when black smoke from a real fire temporarily obstructed his vision.

While "Backdraft" deserves love for its technical achievements, the same cannot be said about "Backdraft 2," the direct-to-video sequel that has nothing worthwhile to offer. Baldwin and Donald Sutherland (who played pyromaniac Ronald Bartel in the first film) reprised their roles in the sequel, but their acting chops weren't enough to salvage this questionable mess. Let's talk about it!