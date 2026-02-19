Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 7 Makes A Perfect Double Feature With A Classic TOS Adventure

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 7, "Ko'Zeine."

A month has passed from the fateful events of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 6, "Come, Let's Away." The wounds from that episode haven't healed, but they've scarred over enough for "Ko'Zeine" to maintain a comparatively light tone. Jay-Den (Karim Diané) has plans with his boyfriend Kyle (Dale Whibley). Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta) juggles multiple storyline balls by infuriating Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), potentially dropping the relationship ball by struggling to stay in touch with the injured Tarima (Zoë Steiner), and forming a surprising bond with Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard). In other words, it's business as usual at the Academy.

Unless you're Darem Reymi (George Hawkins), that is. Near the beginning of the episode, he's hoisted off to his native Khionian realm for a fast-tracked wedding with her royal sweetheart, Kaira (Jaelynn Thora Brooks). Jay-Den mistakes Darem's rather enthusiastic retrieval for a kidnapping and follows through the portal, only to find himself in the best man-esque Ko'Zeine role. As it happens, "Star Trek" fans might find the episode's premise of a main character being effectively abducted for a strange wedding ritual familiar. "Ko'Zeine" bears more than a passing familiarity with "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "Amok Time," which famously forces Spock (Leonard Nimoy) to return to his native Vulcan after showing symptoms of pon farr, a potentially fatal stage of his species' mating cycle.

"Amok Time" and "Ko'Zeine" take radically different approaches to the alien wedding theme, but they also share thematic similarities. Since "Amok Time" also happens to be one of the very best "Star Trek: The Original Series" episodes, viewing it back to back with its "Starfleet Academy" spiritual sibling is a good time just waiting to be had.