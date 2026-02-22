Jason Todd Revealed (But Didn't Learn) The Disturbing Reason Why The Joker Doesn't Die

The following post contains spoilers for "DC KO: Red Hood Vs. The Joker" #1.

Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime, is one of the greatest villains of the 20th century, and arguably the single most iconic comic book villain, period. Just like Gotham City, Joker has evolved through the years, with different iterations highlighting different aspects of the character. Joker has been a remorseless serial killer, a prankster clown with goofy trick guns, a mentally unstable maniac, a literal monster, and much more.

Over the years, Joker has died many times, both in comics and in a few movies. His return can be simply attributed to comics being comics, to DC not wanting to get rid of their most popular and recognizable villain. But it can also mean more, like how Jason Todd helps reveal the reason why the Clown Prince of Crime doesn't die. The answer comes from an unlikely source. For the uninitiated, DC is going through a big Crisis-style crossover event, wherein the heroes of the DC Universe participate in a tournament. The winner will be chosen as King Omega, a champion capable of defeating Darkseid and ending his dominion over all of reality. This has resulted in such fights as Superman vs. Captain Atom and Cyborg vs. Swamp Thing, but also weird brawls like Superman vs. Homelander.

One of the best matches came in "DC KO: Red Hood Vs. The Joker" #1, wherein Jason Todd finally got the rematch he's been waiting for his entire life and got revenge on Joker for killing him in 1988's "A Death in the Family." Unfortunately, the fight doesn't exactly go his way, and though Jason ends up killing the Joker, the Clown Prince ends up on top, as Jason revealed why this particular evil doesn't die.