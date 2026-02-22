Marvel Adapted A Lesser-Known Stephen King Story Before It Was Published

In his 2008 short stories collection "Just After Sunset," Stephen King included his horror novella "N.," which rewires expectations from the get-go. "N." follows Sheila, whose psychiatrist brother Johnny dies by suicide after dealing with the mysterious, titular patient. The novella's nested narrative takes us inside N's world, which is significantly different from mundane expectations of reality. Per N, the town of Motton, Maine, hides a doorway capable of unleashing an otherworldly beast, and this obsession gets exacerbated by his obsessive-compulsive disorder (which is diagnosed by Johnny at some point). King weaves his telltale fascination with small towns and eldritch horror within a grounded setting, making "N." a chilling tale about the fragility of reality.

"Just After Sunset" was published in November 2008, but "N." had already gotten the video episode treatment as early as July in the same year. According to a now-archived post by Comics Bulletin, this comic-book style video series was made for small screen platforms to market the short story collection, and consisted of 25 one-and-a-half-minute episodes.

Screenwriter/comic book writer Marc Guggenheim (co-creator of the "Arrowverse," whose end officially halted a vital part of TV history) adapted the text (with oversight from King himself), while artists Alex Maleev and José Villarrubia brought this vision to life. Marvel Entertainment and Simon and Schuster Digital also released this in DVD format as a part of the special collector's edition of "Just After Sunset."

Fast-forward to 2010, Marvel published the first issue of "Stephen King's N." in comic book format, which reuses the script and artwork from the video series while offering some additional context. This four-issue comic series is a must-read for King enthusiasts (and graphic novel lovers), but is it any good?