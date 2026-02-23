Roger Corman's Obscure '80s Sci-Fi Movie Almost Works As A Star-Lord Origin Story

Some of the best Roger Corman movies (and not-so-good ones) are cheap knock-offs of more popular films, especially in the sci-fi realm. Therefore, it's unsurprising that the legendary B-movie maverick produced some of the strangest "Star Wars" knock-offs that flooded the market in the '70s and '80s, including "Starcrash," "Battle Beyond the Stars," and "Space Raiders." Be that as it may, only one of them holds the distinction of being a companion piece to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" saga.

Released in 1983, "Space Raiders," also known as "Star Child," tells the story of Peter (David Mendenhall), a 10-year-old boy who gets accidentally abducted by a group of pirates after they steal a spaceship he's hiding out in. The crooks' initial response is to put the kid up for ransom, but after realizing how useful he can be to their pirate missions, they accept him into their crew.

Despite its reputation as a "Star Wars" knock-off (and it is), "Space Raiders" is also a low-key sci-fi remake of "Treasure Island" (not unlike "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"). However, the film's premise is also very reminiscent of the upbringing of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Let's dig into it.