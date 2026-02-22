Eugene Levy And Seth Green's Puppet Sitcom Was Created By Anora's Oscar-Winning Director

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sean Baker is one of the most promising directors working today. After 2015's shot-with-an-iPhone movie "Tangerine" took his career to another level, he found the humor in tragedy in "The Florida Project," which elevated him further in Hollywood. But it was 2024's "Anora" that made him a big name, as the movie became a hit for NEON and went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Long before that, though, he co-created a short-lived, strange sitcom starring Seth Green ("Austin Powers") and Eugene Levy ("American Pie").

The show in question is "Greg the Bunny," which originally aired in sitcom form on Fox in 2002. It takes place in a world where 3.2 million puppets are living in the United States alongside humans. Wanting a job that doesn't involve only working on Easter, the titular bunny finds a job on a kid's show called "Sweetknuckle Junction." Green plays his human pal Jimmy Bender, while Levy plays the show's producer, Gil Bender, Jimmy's father.

Baker co-created the show with his friends Spencer Chinoy and Dan Milano. This was at a time when Levy was in the midst of his run in the "American Pie" movies and Green was voicing Chris on "Family Guy." (He was still a few years away from Adult Swim's bizarrely titled show "Robot Chicken.") Comedian Sarah Silverman was also part of the show's cast, and it seemingly had a lot going for it.

Be that as it may, Fox cut its run very short; it only aired for one season. But the character of Greg the Bunny was born out of a public access show called "Junktape" that Baker, Chinoy, and Milano made earlier.