Steven Spielberg Wanted To Include A Musical Number In His Dark Sci-Fi Classic

Steven Spielberg harbored ambitions to make a musical long before he directed his vibrant take on the classic musical "West Side Story." So strong was his love for the form that he tried to shoehorn a song and dance number into "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," but ultimately had to cut it due to time and budget constraints. That was probably for the best seeing as "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" proved divisive even without a musical interlude.

Since he was a child, Spielberg was fascinated by musicals. From Leonard Bernstein to Stephen Sondheim, the future filmmaker was enraptured by the legends of musical theater. Once he became established himself in Hollywood, however, it took some time for him to oversee a musical of his own. Still, he always maintained a desire to do so. As he told the BBC, "I think I wanted to direct a musical film because I knew I couldn't sing and dance. It's a tremendous way of sort of throwing myself into a genre that physically I would never be part of."

But Spielberg didn't exactly throw himself into it. Rather, he circled the idea for decades before finally jumping in with 2021's "West Side Story." The second major film adaptation of Bernstein, Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents' 1957 musical, Spielberg's movie followed the beloved 1961 film of the same name and finally allowed him to realize a childhood dream. In truth, the director had dallied with the idea of injecting some musical theater magic into one of his earlier films. Unfortunately, his musical number had to be abandoned.