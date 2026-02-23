A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1 Finale Features The Strangest Music Choice In The GoT Franchise

In the name of the Warrior, I charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, I charge you to stay away if you haven't watched the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 finale. There are spoilers ahead.

At its core, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is clearly based in the same unforgiving, cruel fantasy setting as "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." As we've seen in those series, it's a world where the smallfolk are merely pawns in the highborn's games, so much so that it feels impossible for anyone to make a name for themself unless they're part of an ancient bloodline.

All the same, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" tends to feel vastly different from its predecessors. On top of having a big sense of humor, it focuses on the common people of Westeros in a way that "Game of Thrones" never did. Songs are also a major aspect of this particular George R.R. Martin adaptation, as characters sing everything from propaganda tunes about infamous rebellions to folktales involving women with unusual finger counts.

Even the season 1 finale ends with a song ... although it might just represent the most baffling creative choice this show has made since it included that pooping scene in the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" series premiere. Indeed, the episode's closing credits are accompanied by the sound of Merle Travis' "Sixteen Tons," a song from the 1940s about a coal miner. But while it's an incredibly bizarre thing for this weird little show to do, it simultaneously feels like the next logical step in a trend that began with "Game of Thrones."