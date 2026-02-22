Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Cleverly Turned A Medical Mistake Into Character Development

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the early episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the character of Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) was depicted as something of a charming lothario. He flirted with any young woman who happened to pass by, and was especially fixated on Lieutenant Dax (Terry Farrell), the station's science officer. That character trait was eventually abandoned, however, and Dr. Bashir was allowed to grow up a little. His transition from youth to adulthood bucked franchise norms, which tended to keep its young characters young and immature for longer than was logical.

But back in the show's first season, Bashir could be a little bit insufferable. He even had a very, very odd pick-up line that he used more than once. Most notably, in the season 1 episode "Q-Less," which provided one of the franchise's best Q moments, Bashir is seen having dinner with a pretty Bajoran woman (Laura Cameron). He regales her with a story from his days at Starfleet Medical School, explaining that he was merely the salutatorian of his class and not the valedictorian because he made the simple mistake of confusing a preganglionic fiber for a postganglionic nerve during the oral exams. Bashir tells this story while seductively stroking his date's hands. Somehow, she is charmed.

Of course, no doctor, no matter how incompetent, would confuse a preganglionic fiber for a postganglionic nerve. This gaffe — as related in Terry J. Erdmann's and Paula M. Block's book "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Compaion" — was pointed out to "Deep Space Nine" writer Robert Hewitt Wolfe by his wife Celeste. Celeste was studying to be a veterinarian, and she knew that Bashir's nerve bungle was nonsense. Wolfe heard his wife, and later wrote an episode that explained, explicitly, that Bashir actually got the question wrong on purpose.