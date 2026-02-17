Roger Ebert Said Ellen DeGeneres' Box Office Bomb Proved She Was A Movie Star

It's been many, many years since anyone has written about, or even thought about, Nick Castle's 1996 comedy "Mr. Wrong." Riffing on the dated idea that every woman is just waiting for "Mr. Right" to come along, "Mr. Wrong" was about finding a man who was a romantic failure by every possible measure. The film followed the romantic misadventures of one Martha Alston (Ellen DeGeneres) who seemingly found everything she wanted in the charming and handsome Whitman Crawford (Bill Pullman). Whitman came along right when Martha was feeling hopeless in love, seeing her younger sister (Hope Davis) getting married, and her parents insisting she follow suit. This man, utterly dazzling, may be her salvation.

Martha, however, realizes that Whitman is really tightly-wound, and encourages him to "just be himself." This proves to be a mistake, as Whitman instantly transforms into a far more clingy, narcissistic, criminal, obnoxious person. He commits theft and does creepy, pseudo-romantic gestures like dressing as a clown and appearing at Martha's window at night. The horrors are compacted by Whitman's creepy ex-girlfriend Inga (Joan Cusack) who is also a lunatic.

No one liked "Mr. Wrong" when it came out. It currently has a mere 7% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 30 reviews. This wasn't a good sign for star Ellen DeGeneres who, at the time, was making her feature film debut as a leading actress. At the time, DeGeneres was better known for her stand-up comedy and her hit sitcom, "Ellen." Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert gave "Mr. Wrong" a resounding two thumbs down on their famed review show, although Ebert admitted that DeGeneres, despite the awfulness of the movie, still proved herself to be a legit movie star. He found her a likeable, affable screen presence.