Based on a novel by Boris Pasternak, "Doctor Zhivago" is about an artist's legacy and much more. It's an exploration of a very personal love story between the poet Yuri (Omar Sharif) and Lara (Julie Christie), intertwined with the political themes of Russia's October Revolution.

A classic work and a stellar example of an oldie that's also a goldie, "Doctor Zhivago" retains enough pop culture relevance to be one of the many meaningful movie references on "Better Call Saul." Pasternak's 1956 book was promptly banned in the Soviet Union for failing to walk the party line. In the West, however, "Doctor Zhivago" was a hit even before the film adaptation — in more ways than one.

As a literary work, it earned Pasternak the Nobel literature prize in 1958. As an influencing tool, the CIA embraced the story and happily flooded the Russian market with Agency-financed copies. In other words, the fact that living legend and secret "Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer Dolly Parton happens to consider it her favorite film in the world is just one of the interesting facts surrounding the story.