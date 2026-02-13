5 Best Movies To Watch After 2026's Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell's adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" is finally hitting theaters, and thanks in large part to Fennell's reputation, it's going to cause quite a bit of controversy. By way of explanation, I'll simply quote one of our greatest philosophers, Tina Fey, during her now infamous appearances on "Las Culturistas" with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang as she explained to the two hosts that they can't be authentic and super famous. "You have a problem with 'Saltburn?' [...] Keep it to yourself," Fey advised. "Because what are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project, where you play Carey Mulligan's co-worker in the bridal section of Harrods and then act 3 takes a sexually violent turn and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?"

I included that quote because, first of all, it's awesome; Fey is so funny. Second, though, it sums up the whole deal with Fennell's body of work, so to speak ... so it shouldn't surprise anybody that her adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel starring Margot Robbie as Catherine and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff is making waves. (Still, it's important to note that my brilliant colleague BJ Colangelo praised "Wuthering Heights" in her review right here for /Film and suggested that everyone weirded out by it needs to get "freakier fast." You heard her!)

With that in mind, whether you went to see "Wuthering Heights" and loved it or think Brontë is rolling over in her grave, here are five other movies you might want to consider adding to your watchlist after watching "Wuthering Heights" ... and, yes, we will get to the "Saltburn" of it all.