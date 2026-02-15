An HBO Crime Drama Saw Robert De Niro Replace James Gandolfini — Then Lose The Role Himself

In 2016, HBO released "The Night Of," a crime drama miniseries that starred Riz Ahmed and John Turturro in two of the best roles in their respective careers. At one point, however, James Gandolfini was set to star opposite Ahmed before he passed away and was replaced — not by John Turturro, but by Robert De Niro, who ultimately lost the role himself.

Ten years ago, a great travesty occurred when "The Night Of" debuted on HBO, won a bunch of Emmys, and was promptly forgotten about. The show remains one of the best HBO miniseries of all time yet is rarely talked about today. Why that is remains unclear, but the fact it was a one-season miniseries that arrived just as streaming services were submerging the mediasphere in a stodgy pool of "content" might have something to do with it. Either way, the eight-episode crime drama was excellent and deserves to be remembered.

Would that have been the same had Gandolfini or De Niro played defense attorney John Stone instead of Turturro? Perhaps, given the pair's talents (though De Niro was well into his "I'm just doing this for the paycheck" era by then). But Turturro — who earned an Emmy nomination for his performance — brought such a brilliant energy to Stone, rendering him as simultaneously jaded and hopeful. It's therefore hard to imagine anyone else in the role, but that's almost what happened... twice.