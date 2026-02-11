Elvis Presley Was A Huge Fan Of This '70s Fantasy Movie That Still Makes Us Laugh

Elvis Presley was, per no less an authority than rock-and-roll legend Little Richard on Living Colour's "Elvis Is Dead," an "electrifying" performer. Early in his career, he ripped through sets with a ferociousness that left audiences vibrating, swooning, or both. Then his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, drained the danger from his act. Elvis was a great movie star, but right when he should've been entering his musical prime, collaborating with young songwriters who yearned to hear their music interpreted by The King, he became a garish parody of himself. He toured relentlessly, treated his body like a Denny's dumpster, and coasted on his considerable, yet diminishing talents.

Presley's 1968 NBC comeback special aside, fans of the Tupelo, Mississippi dynamo bought tickets hoping and praying for a second-rate show. Sometimes, he roused himself for an evening of near-prime Elvis. Most of the time, he wheezed his way through the hits.

When Elvis under-delivered at a live show in the 1970s, he had a secret weapon: the man could banter. He was the furthest thing from a wit, but he could get off a one-liner — which usually came at the expense of his band or stage manager. The cretinous Parker attempted to mine this modest gift via the fiercely maligned "Having Fun with Elvis on Stage," a music-free LP that features out-of-context comments from Presley, but The King's japery was a you-had-to-be-there deal. He was basically a cut-rate Shecky Greene.

So it comes as a surprise that one of The King's favorite comedy acts was the subversive, supremely nerdy Monty Python. Indeed, he was such a fan that he frequently quoted a line from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."