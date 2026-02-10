Jacob Elordi And Ayo Edebiri's Underseen 2023 Movie Is Streaming On Hulu

If you're in the mood for a film that captures the gonzo satirical spirit of the great Terry Southern, you need to check out Sean Price Williams' blissfully bizarre "The Sweet East," which is currently streaming on Hulu. Not a Hulu subscriber? Good news! It's also streaming for free at Kanopy (provided you have a library card)!

"The Sweet East" is a wildly unpredictable movie that seeks to rattle folks of all ideological stripes, and employs a stellar supporting cast that includes Academy Award-nominee Jacob Elordi and (surely) future Academy Award nominee Ayo Edebiri to get the bizarro job done. It stars "Never Rarely, Sometimes Always" breakout Talia Ryder as Lillian, a high school student who ditches her classmates during a class trip to Washington D.C. and embarks on a surreal journey throughout the American East Coast. Though the film lacks the freaky counterculture aesthetic of the movies and literature that inspired it, Williams' formal audaciousness is bracing in its own way. You never quite know what's on his, or his protagonist's, peculiar mind, and this keeps you on your toes throughout.

Just please keep in mind that Nick Pinkerton's screenplay for "The Sweet East" is relentless in its provocation, mining frightening real world fears like the threat of mass shootings, the rise of white supremacy and, well, I won't spoil the finale, but it's a corker and, depending on how you read it, potentially infuriating. It's every bit as divisive as Ari Aster's 2025 satire "Eddington."