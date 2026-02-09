The Star-Studded 2022 Action Movie Featuring Bad Bunny You Need To Watch

Some people might only be familiar with Bad Bunny through his chart-topping musical hits, but he's a very multi-faceted entertainer with daredevil instincts. If you talk to WWE fans, they will tell you that he's one of the most talented celebrities to ever make the leap to the squared circle — one who is known for performing potentially life-threatening aerial maneuvers. However, pro wrestling isn't the only high-octane form of entertainment the rapper has lent his talents to, as he shows up in the slick and entertaining 2022 action movie "Bullet Train."

Directed by "John Wick" alum David Leitch, "Bullet Train" tells the story of Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an assassin tasked with retrieving a brief case on the eponymous locomotive. Of course, that's easier said than done, as the train is full of the world's deadliest killers, and they all want the same package. Bad Bunny plays The Wolf, a stylishly dressed assassin who gets into it with Pitt's character while wielding a blade.

Bunny and Pitt are joined by an all-star cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beets, and Michael Shannon. With that in mind, how did Bad Bunny feel about being part of such a star-studded ensemble in a movie that deserves to be regarded among the best films of 2022?