The Star-Studded 2022 Action Movie Featuring Bad Bunny You Need To Watch
Some people might only be familiar with Bad Bunny through his chart-topping musical hits, but he's a very multi-faceted entertainer with daredevil instincts. If you talk to WWE fans, they will tell you that he's one of the most talented celebrities to ever make the leap to the squared circle — one who is known for performing potentially life-threatening aerial maneuvers. However, pro wrestling isn't the only high-octane form of entertainment the rapper has lent his talents to, as he shows up in the slick and entertaining 2022 action movie "Bullet Train."
Directed by "John Wick" alum David Leitch, "Bullet Train" tells the story of Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an assassin tasked with retrieving a brief case on the eponymous locomotive. Of course, that's easier said than done, as the train is full of the world's deadliest killers, and they all want the same package. Bad Bunny plays The Wolf, a stylishly dressed assassin who gets into it with Pitt's character while wielding a blade.
Bunny and Pitt are joined by an all-star cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beets, and Michael Shannon. With that in mind, how did Bad Bunny feel about being part of such a star-studded ensemble in a movie that deserves to be regarded among the best films of 2022?
Bad Bunny loved working with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train
The Wolf and Ladybug aren't exactly besties in "Bullet Train." Knife fights aside, Wolf also blames Pitt's character for ruining his life, so their showdown runs deeper than a simple battle for a briefcase. The good news, though, is that the actors got along behind the scenes, with Bunny recalling the experience in an interview with Today:
"At moments I was like, 'What am I doing here with Brad Pitt, doing a movie and beating each other up?' I trained a lot, but it was a great experience."
The rapper-turned-wrestler-turned-actor noted that the experience was "brutal," but he seemingly enjoyed that aspect of the shoot. Of course, this probably won't surprise anyone who is familiar with Bunny's career, as he seems to get a thrill out of engaging in simulated brawling.
"Bullet Train" highlights his potential as an action star who can provide some laughs, and he will hopefully make lots of movies in the future. Since "Bullet Train," Bunny has starred in the big-swinging "Happy Gilmore 2," and he is one of the best parts of the movie.