Roger Ebert Gave Liam Neeson's Underseen Historical Adventure A Near-Perfect Score
Michael Caton-Jones' Scottish historical drama "Rob Roy" — about the real-life folk hero Rob Roy MacGregor — was released in the United States on April 7, 1995, only about a month and a half before Mel Gibson's Scottish historical drama "Braveheart." The coincidence of their releases has linked the two films as twins, forcing all essays and critics to draw comparisons. The "twin film" phenomenon is widespread and includes such historical pairings as "Antz" and "A Bug's Life," "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon," "The Prestige" and "The Illusionist," and "Olympus Has Fallen" and "White House Down."
In my opinion, "A Bug's Life," "Deep Impact," "The Prestige," and "White House Down" are all superior to their counterparts.
And some would say that "Rob Roy" is superior to the much more popular "Braveheart." It's certainly the more historically accurate film, as "Braveheart" is notorious for being one of the least historically accurate films in Hollywood history. It's also more intimate, operating on a smaller scale and a smaller budget. Rob Roy MacGregor is played by Liam Neeson, and he, as he always does, brings an intense, quiet soulfulness to his performances that makes a folk hero into a relatable, romantic, and often melancholic human. He was placed opposite an amazing villain in the form of Archibald Cunningham, a foppish aristocrat with unmatched mastery in swordfighting. Tim Roth plays Cunningham, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance.
Roger Ebert was very positive on "Rob Roy," giving it three-and-a-half stars, calling it "a splendid, rousing historical adventure, an example of what can happen when the best direction, acting, writing, and technical credits are brought to bear on what might look like shopworn material." He loved the old-world chivalry on display, the sense of adventure.
Roger Ebert loved the swordfighting in Rob Roy
The most notable detail about "Rob Roy" is the swordfighting. The scenes wherein Tim Roth's character bests foes at the tip of his blade are exhilarating and brutal, both elegant and deadly. The swordfighting is so striking that Roger Ebert began his review mentioning them, writing that "I thought I had seen enough sword fights in movies to last a lifetime, but I was wrong. The sword fight in 'Rob Roy' reinvents the exercise, and the movie itself brings hot red blood to the costume genre." High praise indeed.
The plot of "Rob Roy" sounds, when boiled down to its basics, pretty boring on paper. It's largely about how Rob Roy takes out a loan from an English aristocrat (John Hurt), but whose loan money is stolen by Archibald Cunningham, leaving Rob Roy on the hook. About the story, Ebert wrote:
"This story outline could have produced yet another tired historical epic with yeomen dashing around on horses, quaffing ale and eating burnt sheep with both hands, while their betters practiced the minuet. [...] Instead, in the hands of director Michael Caton-Jones, it produces intense character studies. Liam Neeson, tall and grand, makes an effortless hero as Rob Roy."
But Ebert, as so many filmgoers were, was most impressed by Roth. He noted that Cunningham was all effete bluster on the outside, but also that he covered up a certain degree of wicked, appealing cynicism. Ebert continued:
"What is intriguing is the way his exterior is really a disguise: In fact, he is one of the deadliest sword fighters in England, and a sexual outlaw with an insatiable appetite, who boasts, 'Love is a dunghill, and I am but a [rooster] that climbs upon it to crow.'"
That's some excellent writing.
Roger Ebert loved Tim Roth's Oscar-nominated performance
Ebert ends his review with another extended description of the swordfighting, notably a climactic confrontation between Rob Roy and Archibald Cunningham, two men with very different personalities, and hence very different fighting styles. He wrote:
"Cunningham chooses a rapier, Rob Roy a broadsword (their weapons reflect their personalities), and the fight is punctuated by passages of dead silence, except for heavy breathing. They become very tired. They are both wounded. The pauses grow longer, until the duel seems like a chess match in which thought counts for more than action. It is one of the great action sequences in movie history, and 'Rob Roy' is a fabulous entertainment."
High praise indeed. "Rob Roy," it should be mentioned, also sported a very impressive cast, including Jessica Lange as MacGregor's wife, and Eric Stoltz as an ill-fated compatriot. Brian Cox, Jason Flemyng, and Shirley Henderson (the prolific actress who played Babu Frik) also appear.
"Rob Roy" was a modest hit, making $58.7 million on a mid-range $28 million budget. It was almost immediately overshadowed by "Braveheart" a few months later, however, a $72 million film that made a blockbuster $209 million at the box office. "Braveheart" would go on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director. "Rob Roy" kind of became a footnote to "Braveheart." Incidentally, Roger Ebert also gave "Braveheart" three-and-a-half stars.
These days, "Rob Roy" is found easily enough on various streaming platforms. It's on MGM+, and also free services like Tubi and the Roku Channel. Ebert liked it, and he often knew what he was talking about.