Roger Ebert Gave Liam Neeson's Underseen Historical Adventure A Near-Perfect Score

Michael Caton-Jones' Scottish historical drama "Rob Roy" — about the real-life folk hero Rob Roy MacGregor — was released in the United States on April 7, 1995, only about a month and a half before Mel Gibson's Scottish historical drama "Braveheart." The coincidence of their releases has linked the two films as twins, forcing all essays and critics to draw comparisons. The "twin film" phenomenon is widespread and includes such historical pairings as "Antz" and "A Bug's Life," "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon," "The Prestige" and "The Illusionist," and "Olympus Has Fallen" and "White House Down."

In my opinion, "A Bug's Life," "Deep Impact," "The Prestige," and "White House Down" are all superior to their counterparts.

And some would say that "Rob Roy" is superior to the much more popular "Braveheart." It's certainly the more historically accurate film, as "Braveheart" is notorious for being one of the least historically accurate films in Hollywood history. It's also more intimate, operating on a smaller scale and a smaller budget. Rob Roy MacGregor is played by Liam Neeson, and he, as he always does, brings an intense, quiet soulfulness to his performances that makes a folk hero into a relatable, romantic, and often melancholic human. He was placed opposite an amazing villain in the form of Archibald Cunningham, a foppish aristocrat with unmatched mastery in swordfighting. Tim Roth plays Cunningham, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance.

Roger Ebert was very positive on "Rob Roy," giving it three-and-a-half stars, calling it "a splendid, rousing historical adventure, an example of what can happen when the best direction, acting, writing, and technical credits are brought to bear on what might look like shopworn material." He loved the old-world chivalry on display, the sense of adventure.