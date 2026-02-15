Zack Snyder Almost Hoped His Watchmen Adaptation Was Never Released

The credits for Zack Snyder's 2009 superhero epic "Watchmen" say that the film was based on the comic book by Dave Gibbons. Gibbons was the talented artist behind "Watchmen," originally published in 1986 and 1987. The initial inventor and writer of "Watchmen," Alan Moore, infamously had his name removed from the movie and signed all of his royalty rights over to Gibbons. Moore has openly objected to the very notion of Hollywood adapting his work, feeling it was already perfectly fine in comic book form. In 2008, Moore said he'd never watch the movie.

Those who have seen Snyder's film might understand Moore's position. The original comics were a careful deconstruction of superhero tropes, set in an alternate version of the 1980s where the world had been permanently altered by the appearance of superheroes. In this universe, though, not everything was hunky-dory. Nixon had stayed in office for more than two terms, for instance. It was a complex and wry satire of 1980s conservative politics, and traced the sticky ethics and damaged minds of those who became vigilantes. Snyder's film, in contrast, was shiny, slick, and conventionally "cool." It lacked the thoughtfulness and grit that made the comics so remarkable.

Snyder himself doesn't have good memories of making "Watchmen," either. He made the film he wanted, but he had to go through a frustrating legal battle over the movie. Many "Watchmen" fans may remember this, but back in 2008, there was a legal battle over whether 20th Century Fox or Warner Bros. had the distribution rights to the movie. The New York Times noted that the battle was so contentious, Zack Snyder began to secretly hope that "Watchmen" would be shelved indefinitely. That way, at the very least, his film would become darkly legendary.