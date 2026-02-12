Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn's Debut Was On One Of TV's First Prestige Crime Shows

Rhea Seehorn is superb as Carol Sturka in Vince Gilligan's sci-fi series "Pluribus," the actor's second collaboration with the "Breaking Bad" creator. The first was "Better Call Saul," where Seehorn played Kim Wexler in a highly memorable turn. While Seehorn might be best known for these dual television roles, she began her career by starring in a 1997 tutorial video for a "Magic: The Gathering" game, which is essentially a collectible/tabletop card game with a magic system and battle mechanics. In the same year, Seehorn bagged a crucial episodic cameo in "Homicide: Life on the Street," the acclaimed police drama that was airing its sixth season in 1997. While this wasn't quite the breakthrough she needed, it helped.

To understand the legacy of this seven-season NBC show, we need to look at the police dramas that were being made during that time-frame. When "Homicide: Life on the Street" premiered in 1993, it rejected the cookie-cutter expectations that came with being a police procedural and didn't always present the fictional Baltimore Police Department in a positive light. Every cop in the Homicide Department is a flawed individual who gets involved in grounded criminal cases, as the series is based on David Simon's non-fiction book, "Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets." In fact, Simon had approached Baltimore native Barry Levinson ("Rain Man") to turn his book into a film, but the "Diner" director thought it was better suited to a multi-season TV format. And he was right.

This didn't mean that the merits of "Homicide: Life on the Street" were immediately recognized. Ratings for the show were abysmally low during the initial seasons, and NBC struggled to understand its appeal. In hindsight, it is great television, and certainly deserves more appreciation than it currently enjoys.