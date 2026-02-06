Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 5's Funniest Moment Is A Deep Cut Deep Space Nine Joke

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 5 — "Series Acclimation Mil."

The fifth episode of the wonderful, YA-flavored "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is devoted to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" lead Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks). As a midterm project that's personally important to her, SAM (Kerrice Brooks) attempts to get to the bottom of whether Sisko died in the Cardassian Fire Caves or if he transcended as an Emissary of the Prophets and continues to watch over Cardassia. During her quest, SAM visits a Sisko-themed museum, interacts with multiple people and objects from the "Deep Space Nine" character's life, and learns many interesting things about him.

At a club, the inebriated SAM casually informs Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard) that Sisko used to start riots, to the latter's understandable confusion. Soon enough, SAM invokes Sisko's name again as she starts a hilarious bar fight between the Academy and the War College. In an episode full of touching and funny moments, SAM's insistence that Sisko ran around inciting riots seems like a particularly offbeat one. However, it's a deep cut callback to Sisko's actions in the "Deep Space Nine" season 3 episode "Past Tense,"which explores one of the darkest "Star Trek" storylines.

"Past Tense" is a two-parter where a transporter malfunction sends Sisko, Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig), and Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) hundreds of years in the past into the year 2024. The former two find themselves in the middle of a closed ghetto of impoverished people that's about to become the hub of sociopolitical turmoil. After things go awry and they accidentally change history, Sisko has to assume the identity of a historically important man who leads the so-called Bell Riots after the real Bell (John Lensdale Bennett) dies before his time.