Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Had A Forgotten Role In The Star Wars Universe

Continuity has its place in franchise storytelling, but so do projects that say to hell with canon and take a property where it's never gone before. Such is the case with "Star Wars: Visions," a series that, along with diametrically opposed shows like "Andor" and "Skeleton Crew," proves there's no one right way to make a Star War. But because "Visions" is a non-canonical TV anthology composed of shorts rendered by animation studios from across the globe, it doesn't just look different from the rest of a galaxy far, far away; it also has the freedom to do virtually anything its creatives might imagine.

Indeed, have you ever wanted to watch a stop-motion "Star Wars" short about mothers, daughters, and spaceship racing infused with the gentle style, warm heart, and cheeky humor of "Wallace and Gromit" production house Aardman Animations? Or what about a tale of a loner, lightsaber-wielding swordsman dueling bandits in a dusty town realized in gritty black-and-white 2D animation that recalls the tone and visuals of an actual Akira Kurosawa samurai epic? If the answer is "yes," then you'll want to check out the "Visions" episodes I just described pronto. If not, that's fine! Again, the whole thing is non-canon, so you can ignore it if you're only interested in the property's central narrative.

In keeping with that, working on "Visions" shouldn't prevent actors from also appearing in canonical "Star Wars" projects. It's a good thing, too, because this franchise desperately needs to rehire Cynthia Erivo, who lent her vocal gravitas to the Jedi Kratu in the "Visions" season 2 episode "Aau's Song." I've seen those viral photos of her protecting her co-star Ariana Grande-Butera from a buffoon at a "Wicked: For Good" red carpet event. Someone put a live-action lightsaber in that woman's hands already!