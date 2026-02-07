Kevin Costner's Notorious '90s Western Flop Is Streaming On Netflix

Kevin Costner has directed and starred in some of the best Westerns of all time, as well as a few underwhelming bombs like "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter I." By and large, though, he delivers more hits than misses. However, some movies that initially seemed like hits on paper turned out to be flops, which brings us to Lawrence Kasdan's "Wyatt Earp," which is currently streaming on Netflix.

"Wyatt Earp" should have been a success in theory. The film sees Costner — a major star in the '90s — playing an Old West legend. He's also joined by an all-star cast that includes Gene Hackman, Mark Harmon, Michael Madsen, Bill Pullman, Dennis Quaid, and the late Catherine O'Hara, so attracting big-name talent wasn't the project's biggest issue.

Sadly, the movie earned mediocre reviews and underperformed at the box office, failing to even recoup its $63 million production budget. Plus, it was released one year after "Tombstone" — a far superior Western about Earp — and audiences only gravitated toward one of them.

Quaid believes Costner's "Wyatt Earp" failed because of its three-hour runtime, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing when it comes to Westerns. There are fans out there who love an epic adventures in the Old West, and Costner's flick fits the bill in that regard — even if it isn't as good as "Tombstone."