Fallout Season 2 Finale Reveals The Terrifying Truth About Its Most Secretive Faction

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 8.

"Fallout" hasn't exactly bothered to hide the fact that the Enclave is a major player on the show. Dr. Siggi Wilzig's (Michael Emerson) escape from the Enclave research colony drives much of the plot in season 1, and season 2 dropped plenty of hints about the shadowy organization's true might ... as well as its role in the nuclear apocalypse. The sophomore season's finale adds fuel to the fire by showing how powerful the Enclave is and precisely how far it can reach.

As the episode reveals, the Enclave has not only been with us since the beginning — it's been far closer than we could have suspected. The dangerous Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) was never really a Vault-Tec stooge, and the implication that he might be working on Mr. House's (Justin Theroux) control chip technology on behalf of the man himself turns out to be a deliberate mislead. Instead, we find out that Hank wasn't working for House, or even Vault-Tec. He was an Enclave agent all along, and is secretly married to fellow Enclave associate and survivor of the big unseen war with Canada, Steph Harper (Annabel O'Hagan).

With Hank as an important field agent, the Enclave has been building toward some sort of terrible experiment at the surface's expense, and has done so for hundreds of years. By the time the episode ends, we know that Hank has sent mind-controlled agents to progress this mystery mission, and the cornered Steph initiates an unspecified Phase 2 from her Overseer office stronghold in Vault 32. While both villains seem to be more or less neutralized by the end of the season, it's clear that the Enclave itself is still a massive threat that will likely only escalate going forward.