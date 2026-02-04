Fallout Season 2 Finale Reveals The Terrifying Truth About Its Most Secretive Faction
This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 8.
"Fallout" hasn't exactly bothered to hide the fact that the Enclave is a major player on the show. Dr. Siggi Wilzig's (Michael Emerson) escape from the Enclave research colony drives much of the plot in season 1, and season 2 dropped plenty of hints about the shadowy organization's true might ... as well as its role in the nuclear apocalypse. The sophomore season's finale adds fuel to the fire by showing how powerful the Enclave is and precisely how far it can reach.
As the episode reveals, the Enclave has not only been with us since the beginning — it's been far closer than we could have suspected. The dangerous Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) was never really a Vault-Tec stooge, and the implication that he might be working on Mr. House's (Justin Theroux) control chip technology on behalf of the man himself turns out to be a deliberate mislead. Instead, we find out that Hank wasn't working for House, or even Vault-Tec. He was an Enclave agent all along, and is secretly married to fellow Enclave associate and survivor of the big unseen war with Canada, Steph Harper (Annabel O'Hagan).
With Hank as an important field agent, the Enclave has been building toward some sort of terrible experiment at the surface's expense, and has done so for hundreds of years. By the time the episode ends, we know that Hank has sent mind-controlled agents to progress this mystery mission, and the cornered Steph initiates an unspecified Phase 2 from her Overseer office stronghold in Vault 32. While both villains seem to be more or less neutralized by the end of the season, it's clear that the Enclave itself is still a massive threat that will likely only escalate going forward.
The Enclave's shadowy machinations involve truly powerful figures
Though the Enclave has been around since the beginning of the series, "Fallout" season 2 truly sets up the shadowy faction as the Big Bad of the show. Episode 6, "The Other Player," revealed the group's (and Siggi Wilzig's) role in forcing Barb Howard (Frances Turner) to advocate the nuclear apocalypse. By the end of the season, we find out that the Enclave's pre-nuke reach went to the very top of America, as it becomes clear that Clancy Brown's unnamed president was very much in on the action. Based on the way just about every major character from the past has turned up in the show's present timeline in one way or another, there's a decent chance that he could still be running the show, too.
Even Mr. House fully admits that the Enclave has him outclassed. The faction is confident enough to both take the deadly Ghoul's (Walton Goggins) family and let him know where they keep them by leaving a helpful postcard clue behind. Its plans have gone on unimpeded for actual centuries, and they only seem to be escalating.
It remains to be seen what awaits the Ghoul in Colorado. Maybe the research colony will turn out to be the show's version of a facility like the real-life Cheyenne Mountain Complex, or perhaps it's something much stranger. All that seems clear right now is that the Enclave is running rampant, and that there's no telling what evils Hank's brainwashed agents are up to ... until "Fallout" season 3 drops, anyway.
"Fallout" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.