Streaming Netflix Will Soon No Longer Be An Option On A Once Popular Device

It's the end of an era for certain Netflix users, and for those of us who still have a PlayStation 3 sitting around. Sony's much-beloved video game console initially launched in 2007 and is damn near 20 years old at this point. Save for retro gamers, it's probably not a high-use device these days. However, for those still using it as a streaming device, it's about to become much less useful as Netflix will no longer be available on the PS3 next month.

Recently, various people on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter have been sharing a message that comes up when one tries to boot up Netflix on the PlayStation 3, indicating that by March 2, 2026, the streaming service will no longer function on the console. Netflix first became available on the PS3 in 2009. Now, some 17 years later, that's come to an end. Users using Netflix on the console are now greeted with the following message:

"Unfortunately, Netflix will no longer be available on this device after March 2, 2026. Visit Netflix.com/compatibledevices to see a list of supported devices."

As for why? Apps still need updates, and the fact of the matter is the user base for Netflix on the PS3 is probably very, very small these days. Still, it's easy to imagine some people still having an older console hooked up to a TV for streaming purposes. In any event, it's the end of an era. One that started even before Netflix first got into original programming with "Lilyhammer," before they were one of the most dominant forces in all of Hollywood, and back when streaming was just a way to watch TV, rather than something that threatened to upend the industry as we know it. It was, in many ways, a simpler time.