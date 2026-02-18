Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated Patrick Dempsey's Cult '80s Teen Comedy

Director Steve Rash's 1987 teen comedy "Can't Buy Me Love" has something of an arch premise. Patrick Dempsey stars as Ronald, an uncool nerd who lives next door to Cindy (Amanda Peterson), a popular cheerleader and the type of person he could never associate with at their class-obsessed high school. When Cindy accidentally spills wine on one of her mother's suede outfits, Ronald offers her $1,000 to replace it in exchange for her pretending to be his girlfriend for a month, hoping that "dating" her will raise his social status at school. Cindy already has a boyfriend, but he's away at college, so she agrees (albeit reluctantly).

This process goes well at first, as Cindy realizes that Ronald is actually a sweet, decent kid with a deep appreciation for poetry and astronomy. Ronald, meanwhile, discovers that associating with Cindy is indeed increasing his clout at school, so he becomes arrogant and even mean-hearted as his popularity increases.

"Can't Buy Me Love" was one of those films that '80s kids watched regularly on cable TV or at slumber parties, with some of us seeing it multiple times without trying. It also helped make Dempsey a teen idol, and he cemented that status with his later roles in films like "Coupe de Ville." (Obviously, this was long before Dempsey's days on "Grey's Anatomy.") "Can't Buy Me Love" isn't a great movie by any measure — its examination of popularity and class in high school is hardly revolutionary — but people of a very specific age remember it fondly.

Robert Ebert, however, deeply hated it. In his half-star review, Ebert wrote that it "makes American teenagers look like stupid and materialistic twits. [...] It doesn't have a thought in its head and probably no notion of the corruption at its core."