Orson Welles' Underseen Western From The '60s Will Change How You See The Actor

The career of Orson Welles is varied and fascinating. Many people likely know about Welles' rise to fame as a cinematic wunderkind with the release of "Citizen Kane" in 1941, while others will be happy to tell you about his directorial successes with movies like "The Stranger" and "The Lady from Shanghai." Film trivia buffs will also be able to bend your ear about the troubles Welles had working on "The Magnificent Ambersons" and its notorious re-edits. Ditto 1958's "Touch of Evil," a Steven Spielberg favorite that was re-cut against Welles' wishes. Luckily, he wrote an extensive memo about the changes he would've made to "Touch of Evil," and editor Walter Murch reassembled the movie as best he could according to Welles' notes in 1998. Some of us remember when that happened, and it was reviewed by Salon at the time.

Welles' later years were beset by struggles. He didn't just butt heads with studios; he seemingly had to wrestle with his own career and legacy. He spent a long time in Europe, away from the Hollywood mainstream. His version of "Dox Quixote" was notoriously never completed, and that's just one of the numerous film projects that Welles never actually finished. He made ends meet by acting in various films, and throughout the late 1960s, he appeared in a good number of European genre movies, along with film adaptations of classic novels and seemingly whatever else he could find.

Director Giulio Petroni's 1969 Western movie "Tepepa," aka "Tepepa ... Viva La Revolución" in Spain, aka "Blood and Guns," was one such paycheck for Welles. In it, he played Colonel Cascorro, a wicked antagonist, opposite the charismatic revolutionary Jesus Maria "Tepepa" Moran, played by Cuban-born actor Tomas Milian. Not only that, but Welles is also weirdly terrifying in his role.