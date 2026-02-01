Send Help Confirms That Sam Raimi Does One Thing Better Than All Other Horror Directors

"Send Help" marks only the fourth theatrically released feature film that Sam Raimi has directed since 2009. In the last 17 years, Raimi has only helmed "Drag Me to Hell," "Oz the Great and Powerful," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He's kept pretty busy outside of directing: producing more than a dozen movies, overseeing production of "Ash vs. Evil Dead," and even making a story for the Quibi series "50 States of Fright." He's also been raising his five children, so we can grant him some grace when he takes some time off directing.

But "Send Help," now in theaters, is wholly welcome. Raimi's new horror/comedy tells the story of Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams), a hard-working office denizen in her company's Planning & Strategy Department who is long overdue for a promotion. Linda, however, has a newer, younger boss named Bradley (Dylan O'Brien) who is disgusted by Linda's mousy appearance and tuna lunches. He callously denies her a promotion, preferring to surround himself with golfing brodogs and comely babes.

The tables turn when Bradley and Linda, while flying to a business trip, crash land on a remote tropical island. Linda has long been a "Survivor" enthusiast, and knows exactly how to live on a desert island. Bradley has no clue, and is suddenly helpless. The bulk of "Send Help" involves the shifting power dynamics between Linda and Bradley, with Linda elated to be powerful and Bradley resenting the hell out of it.

Raimi keeps the pace swift and the tone light. It's just as funny as it is horrifying. And, most importantly, it's gross and gooey. We'll get into the revolting details below, but, golly, Raimi sure knows how to film goop better than any modern filmmaker.