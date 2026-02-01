Robin Williams Starred In One Of The Creepiest Episodes Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
This article contains discussions of sexual assault.
When you think of the late, great Robin Williams, you probably think of the genie in "Aladdin" or his starring role in "Mrs. Doubtfire" — but procedural fans know he also played a really scary suspect in one of the best-ever episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Unquestionably one of the most successful spin-offs in television history, the "Law & Order" series "Special Victims Unit" focuses on crimes involving sexual assault, and though Williams' character Merritt Rook doesn't commit any heinous crimes on-screen, he's more in the business of psychological torment. While Williams was typically known for his warm and funny demeanor, he's terrifying in the season 9 episode "Authority."
In an archived interview with The Futon Critic, executive producer Neal Baer said it was particularly special to see someone like Williams, who only dabbled in TV projects after "Mork and Mindy," on the small screen. "We try to really surprise the audience with stars who make you go 'Wow! That's kind of cool!' so that's something else we do." Elsewhere, in The Hollywood Reporter, Baer said, "We are thrilled that one of the most talented and versatile actors around will be starring in this powerful and complex special 200th episode. We can't imagine anyone else doing this role."
Plus, in a post commemorating the 2023 death of "SVU" star Richard Belzer — who played Detective John Munch on the series — Baer revealed something else about Williams' appearance on the show. "Richard Belzer also made it possible for us to have [...] Robin Williams on 'SVU,'" Baer wrote on X. "He reached out to them for me and... they were incredible. Thank you, Belz, for all the memorable moments." So what's the deal with Merritt Rook on "Special Victims Unit?"
There's something unique about Robin Williams' episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
At the beginning of this episode, "Authority," detectives Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler — played respectively by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni — learn about a disturbing case where the manager of a fast food restaurant, played by "30 Rock" standout Scott Adsit, forces one of his subordinates to undress on the orders of a man on the phone claiming to be with the police (specifically, a detective named Milgram). The man who placed that call and engineered this whole situation turns out to be Merritt Rook, the antagonist played by Robin Williams.
Initially, Merritt seems quiet, kind, and gentle, but before long, Stabler and Benson realize that he's an audio engineer who orchestrated that call as Milgram, giving him a new and sinister edge. Unfortunately for the detectives, Merritt is very smart; when he represents himself in court, he's found not guilty after he encourages the jury to shirk authority, and he keeps evading the detectives at every turn. Ultimately, they learn that he's mourning the loss of his wife, who died in childbirth ... an event that gave Merritt a hatred of authority figures and may have led to the death of the doctor "responsible," who was found dead in an apparent car accident.
Something very notable about Merritt Rook is that he's a rare "SVU" villain who escapes capture. After faking Benson's abduction, Merritt manages to run away from the detectives and jump into a body of water — and though they assume he drowns because he's handcuffed, we never really learn what happens to the man pretending to be a detective named Milgram to prove that authority figures can't be trusted.
The episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that stars Robin Williams took its inspiration from sinister events
Some "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" episodes are created from whole cloth — especially ones that focus on Olivia Benson or Elliot Stabler and the way their personal lives can be compromised by their work, of which there are quite a few — but others are inspired by or based on real-life events, from the allegations against the late pop star Michael Jackson (the season 5 episode "Sick") or even popular theatrical events in New York City, where the show is set, like "Sleep No More" (the season 13 episode "Theatre Tricks"). So what about "Authority?"
If you're familiar with Stanley Milgram and his experiments, which involved asking participants to deliver electric shocks to other people and tested their willingness to obey authority, you probably can see where Merritt Rook got his alias. Another incident that reportedly inspired this episode was a crime spree that happened in Mount Washington, Kentucky in 2004, where anonymous callers would pretend to be police officers and trick managers into humiliating their subordinates with strip searches, as well as the "Frozen Grand Central" art project created by Improv Everywhere in 2008 where hundred of people froze in place in New York's Grand Central Terminal. (A pivotal scene in "Authority" takes place in the famous train station.)
You can watch "Authority" — and the rest of "Special Victims Unit" — on Peacock now, so if you just checked out "One Hour Photo" and want to see Robin Williams in another dramatic, sinister role, now's your chance.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).