Robin Williams Starred In One Of The Creepiest Episodes Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

When you think of the late, great Robin Williams, you probably think of the genie in "Aladdin" or his starring role in "Mrs. Doubtfire" — but procedural fans know he also played a really scary suspect in one of the best-ever episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Unquestionably one of the most successful spin-offs in television history, the "Law & Order" series "Special Victims Unit" focuses on crimes involving sexual assault, and though Williams' character Merritt Rook doesn't commit any heinous crimes on-screen, he's more in the business of psychological torment. While Williams was typically known for his warm and funny demeanor, he's terrifying in the season 9 episode "Authority."

In an archived interview with The Futon Critic, executive producer Neal Baer said it was particularly special to see someone like Williams, who only dabbled in TV projects after "Mork and Mindy," on the small screen. "We try to really surprise the audience with stars who make you go 'Wow! That's kind of cool!' so that's something else we do." Elsewhere, in The Hollywood Reporter, Baer said, "We are thrilled that one of the most talented and versatile actors around will be starring in this powerful and complex special 200th episode. We can't imagine anyone else doing this role."

Plus, in a post commemorating the 2023 death of "SVU" star Richard Belzer — who played Detective John Munch on the series — Baer revealed something else about Williams' appearance on the show. "Richard Belzer also made it possible for us to have [...] Robin Williams on 'SVU,'" Baer wrote on X. "He reached out to them for me and... they were incredible. Thank you, Belz, for all the memorable moments." So what's the deal with Merritt Rook on "Special Victims Unit?"