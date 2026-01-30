Wonder Man Episode 3: The Barrel Of Clothes At The Party Explained

The best thing about "Wonder Man" is how grounded it is. Sure, Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton's series features super-powered individuals, vindictive government agencies, and other things we associate with Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. However, its narrative typically centers around Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) doing regular things — like attending auditions and trying to overcome blackmailers who feud with candymakers.

"Wonder Man" episode 3 is arguably the most grounded of the bunch. The plot has Williams and Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) attending a birthday party for Williams' mother, but it also delves further into Williams' Haitian family heritage and the customs surrounding the culture. Notably, the guests at the party put clothes and items in a blue barrel, which is reminiscent of a real-life practice pertaining to Jamaican communities. In short, Jamaican people who have emigrated elsewhere are known for sending clothes and items to their homeland in barrels, allowing them to remain connected to their country while at the same time helping their loved ones and the economy.

Haitian culture has a similar practice known as "pèpè," which involves second-hand garments being sent to the country in clothing bails. But more than that, honoring Haitians in general is simply one of the Disney+ series' main goals.