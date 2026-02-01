The Pitt's Noah Wyle Had A Small Role In The Best Courtroom Drama Of The '90s

There's a scene in Rob Reiner's 1992 military courtroom drama "A Few Good Men" wherein a young corporal named Jeffrey Owen Barnes is called to the stand to testify. For those who haven't seen the movie, the case involves the court-martial of two Marines who stand accused of tying up, beating, and ultimately killing a fellow officer. Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is their defense lawyer, while Jack Ross (Kevin Bacon) is the prosecutor.

Barnes is played by a recognizable 20-year-old Noah Wyle, currently burning up HBO Max on the hit medical drama "The Pitt." "A Few Good Men" was only Wyle's third film role; he previously appeared in the forgotten studio drama "Crooked Hearts" and Paul Bartel's cult Western "Lust in the Dust." (He was also in the crime miniseries "Blind Faith" in 1990.) "A Few Good Men" was a plum role for an up-and-coming actor, as he got to appear in a film with heavy-hitters like Tom Cruise, Kevin Bacon, and also Demi Moore, Kevin Pollak, Kiefer Sutherland, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Jack Nicholson.

Wyle's scene involves his description of how Marines tend to motivate one another when it comes to abuse. He talks about how he dropped his gun once, and other Marines beat him up and poured glue on his hands as punishment. It's not a huge role, but it's vital in communicating to the audience the culture of abuse Kaffee is uncovering.

In 2018, Wyle appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and talked about what an honor it was to work on "A Few Good Men," but also that his haircut for the movie caused his friends on the basketball court to treat him a little differently.