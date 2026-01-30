Send Help Features Two Sam Raimi Easter Eggs You Probably Missed

Minor "Send Help" spoilers follow.

Sam Raimi is back in the saddle with "Send Help," a bloody horror comedy that marks the filmmaker's first stab at helming horror since his 2009 goo-fest "Drag Me To Hell." Raimi has several wonderful, memorable films to his name, and more often than not, these films feature some signature trademarks (or Easter eggs, if you want to be a nerd about it).

Two of those most prevalent trademarks are appearances from frequent collaborator Bruce Campbell, and use of a 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88, nicknamed "The Classic," a car that has been in Raimi's family since '73 and was first featured prominently in the filmmaker's groundbreaking "The Evil Dead."

So if you're wondering if Bruce Campbell and The Classic pop up anywhere in "Send Help," I'm here to tell you: yes, yes they do. Although you might miss these two unique cameos if you're not paying close attention to the background of a few shots. Campbell doesn't physically appear in the flesh, but his visage is spotted in a portrait hanging on a wall. And The Classic can been glimpsed parked in a garage.