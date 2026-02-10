A '90s HBO Sitcom Got Roger Ebert's Stamp Of Approval

In a 1992 essay titled "Reflections after 25 years at the movies," Roger Ebert estimated that, over the previous quarter of the century, he had watched somewhere around 10,000 movies and reviewed 6,000 of them. That's 400 films per year, and it's all the more impressive because, as the chief film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, he was obligated to sit through a load of dreck. Across his career, he apparently walked out of very few movies, among them "Jonathan Livingston Seagull," "The Statue," "Caligula" and, oddly, the Oscar-winning Italian war dramedy "Mediterraneo."

This screening regimen didn't leave a lot of room for leisure, non-movie viewing, and he was hyper-selective with what he watched in his downtime. Ebert broke into journalism as a sportswriter, so it's not a surprise that kept tabs on the world of athletics (though his Windy City sparring partner, Gene Siskel, was by far the bigger Chicago Bulls fan). He also watched late-night talk shows, which makes sense because he and Siskel were frequent guests on "The Tonight Show" and both of David Letterman's late night shows (where they were once pitted against each other in a free-throw shooting competition).

As for episodic television series, Ebert was quite stingy. We know from passages in his reviews that he was acquainted with many of the medium's classics (like the breath of comedic fresh air that is "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "All in the Family," and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"), but when Entertainment Weekly interviewed him in 1996, there was only one series that he deemed worthy of his time. And, of course, it was creator/star Garry Shandling and co-creator Dennis Klein's 1990s HBO sitcom "The Larry Sanders Show."