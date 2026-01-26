The Behind-The-Scenes Lord Of The Rings Battle Thats Fans Never Saw

As far as John Rhys-Davies and Bernard Hill are concerned, it's funny that those two characters, out of everyone involved, were butting heads. The comments around Hill make sense on the surface. He always portrayed very serious and intense characters on screen, whether captaining the sinking Titanic in the mid-Atlantic or leading a charge for death and glory in Middle-earth.

Whenever I've seen Rhys-Davies in interviews, he's much more relaxed and fun. He laughs and jokes. But he's certainly an intense and passionate person. Besides, I wonder if the workload of playing two roles (he also voices the Ent leader Treebeard) was putting him under pressure.

The other factor that I would wager had him perpetually on edge was the makeup conundrum. Rhys-Davies is famous for having an allergic reaction to his Dwarf makeup — you know, the makeup he had to have plastered all over his face every day. The experience was so bad that, when the "Lord of the Rings" star was asked if he would return as Gimli, he had one condition:

"Oh god, could I dare to put on that make-up again and lose my skin? Maybe with CGI. [...] Times have moved on and technology has moved on, if I don't have to spend eight hours a day for three years of my life in a make-up chair, I might indeed do it."

No wonder the guy was getting into political debates backstage. His face was on fire for three straight years.