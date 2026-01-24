Yellowstone's Timothy Reynolds Tribute Explained

Timothy Reynolds was there when "Yellowstone" first started back in 2018. He's listed as an electrician and best boy electric on IMDb, where it shows that he worked on the series from season 1 all the way through to season 4, episode 2, "Phantom Pain," after which he seemingly took a step back from the show. A post on his Instagram shows that his full job title was "best boy set lighting tech," which means he was a senior member of the crew that lit "Yellowstone." Best boys are typically otherwise known as the assistant chief lighting technician, and help the head of the lighting department by acting as an on-set foreman.

"Phantom Pain," the last episode that Reynolds worked on, aired back in 2021. The former lighting tech passed away on August 24, 2022, at the age of 66, and therefore stepped away from "Yellowstone" ahead of his passing — though there's been no official confirmation of the reason for his death. A memorial was held for Reynolds in September of 2022.

Before "Yellowstone, Reynolds worked on several high-profile projects, including "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's directorial debut, the neo-Western crime thriller "Wind River" in 2017. Like Melanie Olmstead, he also worked on Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and Disney's "John Carter" in 2012. But his career spanned decades, with the Utah-native getting his start as an electrician on the 1997 TV movie "Not in This Town" after switching careers from stockbroker to stagehand. He's survived by his sister Shirley, wife Sierra, three sons, a daughter, a stepson, and several grandsons.