Matt Damon Had A Small Role In Francis Ford Coppola's Underseen Fantasy Movie

After pouring every ounce of his filmmaking imagination into 1992's visually sumptuous "Bram Stoker's Dracula," the creative fire seemed to go out in Francis Ford Coppola's soul. He went four years in between movies, and when he reemerged, it was with "Jack," an execrable piece of counterfeit Hollywood sentiment starring Robin Williams as an adolescent afflicted with a disease (progeria, basically) that causes him to age rapidly. Though Coppola continues to express affection for the movie, it felt like a paycheck gig from an artist who wanted to work but not necessarily create.

Coppola redeemed himself the following year by turning John Grisham's formulaic page-turner, "The Rainmaker," into a surprisingly textured legal drama decked out with colorful performances from powerhouse actors like Danny DeVito, John Voight, Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke, and Roy Scheider. But the whole movie could've easily collapsed had Coppola not cast Matt Damon in his first leading man role. Still boyish at the age of 26, Damon is enormously sympathetic as an underdog, unconnected attorney who's taken on a case that, if skillfully prosecuted, could seriously damage a major, unscrupulous health insurer.

"The Rainmaker" was a nifty return to form for Coppola. It proved he was still a nimble filmmaker, a perceptive observer of human behavior, and a first-rate director of actors. And while it's a tremendously satisfying movie, it also felt like batting practice. Was this the warm-up for his long-gestating epic "Megalopolis?" Nope. It was the beginning of a 10-year hiatus that ended with the inscrutable 2007 fantasy/drama "Youth Without Youth." Coppola made it on a shoestring $1 million budget, but his towering stature enabled him to cast high-priced talent, which included Matt Damon. Is it worth a watch?