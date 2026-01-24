Stanley Kubrick's Underseen Heist Movie Got A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

Stanley Kubrick went from working as a professional photographer to being a filmmaker when he directed 1951's "Day of the Fight," a 16mm documentary short film about boxer Walter Cartier. To make a film about boxing was a natural transition, as Kubrick had already photographed multiple boxing matches in the preceding years. Those familiar with Kubrick's movies like "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "The Shining" may be surprised to learn that, as a photographer, he tended toward a hard-edged realism, capturing candid shots of real life. He wasn't yet obsessed with craft and camera placement. Indeed, Kubrick directed multiple films before he nailed down his signature aesthetic style.

In 1953, Kubrick directed his first feature, "Fear and Desire," a war satire that he wasn't fond of. He was quoted on NPR in 1994 saying that it was his amateur filmmaking experiment, and he supposedly tried to burn the master print. (Unsurprisingly, it typically places low on Kubrick movie rankings.) Then, in 1955, Kubrick helmed "Killer's Kiss," a film noir about, you guessed it, a boxer. He didn't like "Killer's Kiss" either, however, as its distributor, United Artists, demanded that he change his original ending to be happier.

Third time seemed to be the charm for Kubrick, though, as he went on to direct 1956's "The Killing," a noir film about a racetrack heist that goes wrong. Sterling Hayden portrayed the lead character, and he would go on to play a notable role in Kubrick's classic 1964 anti-war satire "Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb." "The Killing" could be considered the first "proper" Kubrick movie, and it has been widely praised for years. Roger Ebert even listed it in his Great Movies essay series, handily giving it a four-star review.