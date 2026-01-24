A Star Wars Director's Underrated Crime Comedy Featured A$AP Rocky In His Movie Debut

Director Rick Famuyiwa is perhaps best known these days for his work in the "Star Wars" universe. He directed two episodes of the first season of "The Mandalorian" and continued to direct, write, and/or executive produce episodes of the show in later seasons. (He also wasn't a fan of Baby Yoda's real name, i.e. Grogu, starting out.) Famuyiwa additionally helmed an episode of "Ahsoka" season 1 and was already a TV veteran by the time he started working on "Star Wars" projects, having directed the pilot for "The Chi" (which he's also an executive producer on).

On the movie side of the equation, cineastes may know Famuyiwa's name thanks to his remarkable 1999 feature directorial debut "The Wood," a coming-of-age film starring Omar Epps and Taye Diggs. Its title refers to Inglewood, California, a neighborhood in Los Angeles where Famuyiwa grew up. The film wasn't a major awards darling, but it was praised by critics for exploring the lives and romances of middle-class Black men, something that has often been neglected in movies. Famuyiwa followed "The Wood" with "Brown Sugar" in 2002, a romantic comedy that also starred Diggs. Then, in 2010, he directed the culture-clash comedy "Our Family Wedding," which focuses on the comedic mishaps that occur during a wedding for two characters played by Lance Boyd and America Ferrera. Their fathers, played by Forest Whitaker and Carlos Mencia, hate each other. Shenanigans ensue.

But Famuyiwa's best film is 2015's "Dope," another movie based in Inglewood. "Dope" was set in the present, but its three teenage leads — played by Shameik Moore, Kiersey Clemons, and Tony Revolori — were hung up on early 1990s fashion and hip-hop culture. It's funny, intense, and thoughtful. It also marked the film debut of A$AP Rocky, who played a character named Dom.