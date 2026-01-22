Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Carla Mingiardi Tribute Explained

Early in the third episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," titled "Vitus Reflux," drill instructor Lura Thok (Gina Yashere) explains to the Academy's cadets that they are about to engage in an extended combat exercise. The game is very much like Capture the Flag, with amusing mascots guarding each side's goal. All the cadets are armed with phasers, although the phasers are specially attuned to instantaneously transport "victims" into a penalty box instead of stunning them. Lura Thok is very serious, though, and screams her orders. When a cadet tries to fill in one of her sentences, he is immediately punished with 100 push-ups.

Then, to lighten the mood, another professor, Jet Reno (Tig Notaro), enters and points out that the uniforms that the cadets get to wear during their game will most certainly make them look cool. And they are snazzy uniforms, with padded black vests that have Starfleet logos on them and are worn over comfortable looking red tunics. They look functional and weirdly fashionable.

At the end of the episode, the cadets discover that they have now been assigned their very own letterman jackets. It seems that, even in the 32nd century, some college traditions remain. The final shot of "Vitus Reflux" is a close-up of the back of one of the letterman jackets, displaying a glorious Starfleet Academy logo.

The episode then cuts to black and reveals that it was made "In loving memory of Carla Mingiardi." As it were, the late Mingiardi (who passed away in 2024) worked in the costume department on both "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Short Treks." Perhaps the focus on the costumes in "Starfleet Academy" was a way for the showrunners to draw attention to her department and the contributions she made to the "Star Trek" universe at large.