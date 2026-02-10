Marvel Ruined Its Best Answer To DC's Teen Titans With One Controversial Decision

Throughout its history, Marvel Comics has had numerous teams of heroes made up entirely of teenagers. The original X-Men, when they debuted in 1963, were all teens, and learned to harness their mutant powers while also wrestling with the usual trappings of adolescence. Because the X-Men have been part of Marvel's history for so long, though, the teen characters have to grow up eventually, and be replaced by a new crop of teens. In 1982, the public was introduced to The New Mutants (they eventually got an ill-fated movie). In 1994, we met Generation X. 2001 saw the New X-Men. And so on.

And that's just in the mutant corner of Marvel. When looking at Marvel at large, the teenage wasteland only widens. 2005 saw the introduction of the Young Avengers, a group of teens that resemble members of the adult Avengers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hinting at the Young Avengers for many years now. Perhaps most notably, old-school Marvel fans will remember the New Warriors, a team that was first introduced in an issue of Thor in late 1989, and were given their own title in early 1990. The New Warriors were a group of freelance teens, assembled by their masked leader the Night Thrasher, who aimed merely to create a new force for fighting crime. The characters were all relatively new to the Marvel universe, and served as a breath of fresh air. The tone of New Warriors comics were lighter and more fresh-faced than some of their contemporaries. They could serve as a great antidote to the Teen Titans, the successful title put out by Marvel's industry rival, DC Comics.

The title was successful for over a decade. Sadly, the New Warriors were tainted forever after a major twist in the "Civil War" story.