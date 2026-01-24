Disney Should Adapt This Incredible Fantasy Book Series (Even Though Its First Attempt Flopped)

The 1980s were a hard decade for Disney. Its animation studio was doing so poorly that there were rumors that it was going to shutter for good. The studio would begin diversifying at this time, trying out some darker, less kid-friendly fare and attempting to prove to the world that it could compete in a broader marketplace. If "The Little Mermaid" hadn't been a hit in 1989, there would have been no Disney Renaissance, and we'd be living in a much different world.

But in 1985, the studio was driven to the brink by directors Ted Berman and Richard Rich's "The Black Cauldron," the film that nearly ruined Disney animation. It reportedly cost a then enormous $44 million to make and tanked spectacularly, grossing only $21.3 million in theaters. One can see that "The Black Cauldron" represented Disney's attempt to replicate the success of other high fantasy movies of the era. Films like "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Dark Crystal" were turning heads, and Disney's placid, old-world fairy tales had started to look childish in comparison. The biggest blow to Disney in this respect was the high profile success of director Don Bluth's 1982 film "The Secret of NIMH," as Bluth had previously worked for the Mouse House. He then left Disney after many disagreements and started his own studio, taking some of Disney's best animators with him. Rumor had it Disney even developed "The Black Cauldron" as a direct response to "NIMH."

"The Black Cauldron," based on two books from Lloyd Alexander's Chronicles of Prydain novel series, wasn't good. It was too scary for little kids and too whimsical to be a legit fantasy epic.

But here's the thing: adapting the Chronicles of Prydain isn't a bad idea. Disney could easily try again and get it right this time.