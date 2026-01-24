The Love Boat Recast Its Captain After One Episode Because He Was Too Sexy

Wilford Lloyd Baumes' romantic comedy series "The Love Boat" sounds surreal to the modern ear. The series, which premiered in the late 1970s, was set on the Pacific Princess, a cruise ship that would regularly make jaunts around the ocean for tourists. Gavin MacLeod played the ship's captain, Merrill Stubing, although his character was typically credited merely as "Your Captain." The vessel also had a regular crew that appeared in almost every episode, as played by Ted Lange, Bernie Kopell, and more.

The novel part of "The Love Boat" was that its main cast didn't play the show's protagonists. Most episodes centered on a one-off character who would take a ride on the Pacific Princess in the middle of some sort of romantic or relationship crisis. The ship's crew, seeing the guest in distress, would then take on the same role as the faeries in William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," ensuring that the passenger solved their romantic issues. Indeed, though the ship's crew was human, they possessed an eerie, semi-divine quality and were immensely appealing.

"The Love Boat" hosted lots of guest stars (Tom Hanks included), ultimately running for a gangbusters 250 episodes across nine seasons and several late-stage specials. It was a legit phenomenon, and Captain Stubing was our guide. When MacLeod died in 2021, TV lost a legend.

MacLeod, however, wasn't the original choice to play Captain Stubing. As discussed in the 2025 docuseries "TV We Love" (via People Magazine), Australian actor Ted Hamilton played Captain Thomas Ford in the original pilot for "The Love Boat." The only problem was, Hamilton was deemed way, way too handsome for the role. Recall that viewers were supposed to be tuning in for the guest stars, not the sexy, sexy captain. Thus, Hamilton's Ford was replaced by MacLeod's Stubing.