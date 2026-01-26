Sylvester Stallone Had A Cameo In John Travolta's Awful Saturday Night Fever Sequel

When John Badham's "Saturday Night Fever" grossed $282.4 million in theaters worldwide against a $3.5 million budget following its release in 1977, a sequel was a foregone conclusion. Producers Robert Stigwood and Norman Wexler got right on it, and, fortunately, newly-minted movie star John Travolta was down to return as the dance-loving Tony Manero. Unfortunately for the film's producers, however, Travolta had significant leverage in determining the direction of the sequel, and he didn't like their initial idea. About all they agreed on was the title: "Staying Alive."

The bone of contention was the portrayal of Tony. In the first movie, he's a complete jerk until the final scene. While there's no denying he's a talented disco dancer, how far can that talent really take him? Stigwood and Wexler didn't envision a promising future for Tony, which bothered Travolta. As a result, the project was dead until 1981, when Travolta landed on the idea of Tony becoming a Broadway dancer (via The New York Times). Wexler wrote a new screenplay that found Tony landing a gig as a chorus dancer, but, again, that wasn't good enough for Travolta. He wanted Tony to hit it big.

It was around this time that Travolta, a fan of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, saw 1982's "Rocky III" and was dazzled by its energy (as he should've been because "Rocky III," with its exhilarating ending, is the most entertaining movie ever made). Travolta wanted "Staying Alive" to mimic the sizzling verve of Stallone's film, and he asked Stigwood and Paramount to find a director who could approximate this. Paramount did him one better: it hired Stallone. And while Stallone didn't want a role in the movie, he did give himself an Alfred Hitchcock-style cameo, bumping into Travolta during a New York City street scene.